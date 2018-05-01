LG hasn’t exactly gone the extra mile lately to keep the G7 ThinQ a secret, but surely, the Korean smartphone vendor must have hoped to retain something up its sleeve for tomorrow’s big New York City announcement event.

Just in case you didn’t already have every little design detail visualized and stuck in your head, a complete fresh batch of renders in three different paint jobs, as well as two real-life photographs, have been leaked on the interwebs today.

Perhaps more importantly, the full spec sheet is out too, including both previously confirmed and all-new information. The iPhone X-inspired giant sports a 6.1-inch “Super Bright Display” with 3120 x 1440 resolution and an ultra-wide 19.5:9 aspect ratio, thus closely resembling the V30 (and V30+, and V30S ThinQ), but actually changing a few things.

The V30’s now-outdated Snapdragon 835 processor is upgraded to a modern 845 SoC, paired with either 4 or 6GB RAM. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like you’ll be able to choose between the two versions, with the LG G7 ThinQ instead targeting different regions in 4 and 6 gig configurations while capping off at 64GB internal storage space.

Despite reportedly weighing four grams more than the V30, and measuring 7.9mm thick, up from 7.3, the G7 ThinQ is expected to settle for a slightly smaller 3000mAh battery. On the bright side, there will be two rear-facing 16MP cameras with f/1.6 aperture instead of a 16MP f/1.6 shooter paired with a 13MP f/1.9 sensor.

Other practically guaranteed features include Android 8.0 software, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, powerful stereo speakers, USB Type-C connectivity, and a side-mounted button for quick Google Assistant initiation.

All in all, the LG G7 ThinQ doesn’t sound special, but at least it’s likely to be priced aggressively, at under €680 on the old continent.