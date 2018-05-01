Android

iPhone SE 2 CAD video tells it all, HTC U12+ in photos & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone SE 2 CAD video that just emerged to provide more details. Then we talk about the HTC U12+ that just got fully leaked in photos. WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum is next as he has just decided to leave Facebook as well. Samsung then takes the stage with its new storage variants for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. We end today’s show talking about Best Buy and its price deals for the MacBook.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Best Buy slashes MacBook prices big time again, but hurry!
Samsung selling unlocked Galaxy S9 with 128GB and 256GB storage options
WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum departs Facebook, exodus expected
Facebook page leaks out HTC U12+ in pictures
Unconfirmed iPhone SE 2 CAD renders include notch, no headphone jack or Touch ID

