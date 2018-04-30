Initiated way back in 2014, Google’s Android One program truly went mainstream last year with the (relatively) high-profile additions of the Moto X4, Xiaomi Mi A1 and HTC U11 Life.

In the meantime, the Nokia 8 Sirocco, 7 Plus and second-gen Nokia 6 also joined an ever-expanding lineup of phones running clean, secure and up-to-date Android software under Google’s close supervision.

Up next, we fully expect the Xiaomi Mi 6X, which recently launched in China powered by the OEM’s proprietary Android-based MIUI, to get an international Android One doppelgänger.

Of course, Xiaomi never confirmed that would be the case, but last year’s Mi A1 arrival was anticipated by the China-exclusive Mi 5X, so it stands to reason that the Mi 6X foreshadows a Mi A2 release.

Fresh evidence pointing in that direction has been discovered by the resourceful folks over at XDA-Developers in “jasmine_sprout” firmware files, while another device codenamed “daisy_sprout” appears to show signs of Android One program participation as well.

“Jasmine” seems to be packing a Snapdragon 660 processor, so it’s almost certainly the Xiaomi Mi A2, with “Daisy” most likely labeling a lower-end handset powered by a Snapdragon 625.

That’s the same modest chip found inside the Mi A1, aka Mi 5X, and a safe bet would be on an ultra-affordable Xiaomi Redmi-series product joining the Android One fold before long. Maybe another variant of the Redmi Note 5, aka Redmi 5 Plus, with a hefty battery on deck, a 2:1 6-inch screen, but only one rear-facing camera and one front shooter? It’s an interesting prospect, that’s for sure.