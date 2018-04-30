Xiaomi reportedly has not one, but two new Android One phones in the pipeline
Initiated way back in 2014, Google’s Android One program truly went mainstream last year with the (relatively) high-profile additions of the Moto X4, Xiaomi Mi A1 and HTC U11 Life.
In the meantime, the Nokia 8 Sirocco, 7 Plus and second-gen Nokia 6 also joined an ever-expanding lineup of phones running clean, secure and up-to-date Android software under Google’s close supervision.
Up next, we fully expect the Xiaomi Mi 6X, which recently launched in China powered by the OEM’s proprietary Android-based MIUI, to get an international Android One doppelgänger.
Of course, Xiaomi never confirmed that would be the case, but last year’s Mi A1 arrival was anticipated by the China-exclusive Mi 5X, so it stands to reason that the Mi 6X foreshadows a Mi A2 release.
Fresh evidence pointing in that direction has been discovered by the resourceful folks over at XDA-Developers in “jasmine_sprout” firmware files, while another device codenamed “daisy_sprout” appears to show signs of Android One program participation as well.
“Jasmine” seems to be packing a Snapdragon 660 processor, so it’s almost certainly the Xiaomi Mi A2, with “Daisy” most likely labeling a lower-end handset powered by a Snapdragon 625.
That’s the same modest chip found inside the Mi A1, aka Mi 5X, and a safe bet would be on an ultra-affordable Xiaomi Redmi-series product joining the Android One fold before long. Maybe another variant of the Redmi Note 5, aka Redmi 5 Plus, with a hefty battery on deck, a 2:1 6-inch screen, but only one rear-facing camera and one front shooter? It’s an interesting prospect, that’s for sure.