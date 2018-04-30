Big in China and especially India, Xiaomi has been trying to gradually build a presence across Europe for the past year or so while remaining reluctant about aggressively pursuing a US market that’s becoming more and more hostile towards some of the company’s compatriots.

In addition to a Mi A2 that everyone expects to replicate the specs of the China-first Mi 6X, as well as another Android One joiner that we don’t know a great deal about, it seems the Xiaomi Redmi S2 will also come to the old continent soon.

Otherwise, it’s hard to explain how the unreleased mid-ranger ended up thoroughly previewed by several people in the Czech Republic. These are not pre-production units we’re dealing with either, looking pretty much ready to hit stores.

Official pricing and launch dates are the only missing puzzle pieces now, while everything from the phone’s screen size and resolution to memory options and battery size is as good as confirmed. And no, the Redmi S2 is not some sort of a regional variant of an existing 2:1 low-cost device, even though it strongly resembles the Note 5 Pro on the outside.

Under the hood, you’re looking at modest Snapdragon 625 processing power, up to 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, and a substantially downgraded 3080mAh battery. The 6-inch display settles for an HD+ pixel count (1440 x 720), while Android 8.1 Oreo runs the software show with typical MIUI tweaks on top.

The highlight of this no doubt affordable handset is a 12 + 5MP dual rear-facing camera arrangement, with a pretty robust-sounding 16MP shooter in charge of self-portraits, and both fingerprint and facial recognition technology supported for quick and convenient biometric authentication. Depending on the exact price, that might be one of the most compelling mix of budget-friendly features around.