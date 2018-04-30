Samsung selling unlocked Galaxy S9 with 128GB and 256GB storage options

Verizon recently approved the use of 128GB and 256GB versions of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ on its cellular network, but we noted that it didn’t necessarily mean that Verizon or any other major US carrier would sell them to consumers.

Well, Samsung has gone and announced official availability of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in those capacities. They will be unlocked and sold from Samsung directly. The 128GB S9 will cost $769.99, the 256GB S9 gets priced at $819.99, the 128GB S9+ jumps to $889.99 and the 256GB S9+ will go for a whopping $939.99. For reference, the base model 64GB versions of each device that is sold at all US points of purchase has an MSRP of $719.99 and $839.99. All options will come in the current blue, purple and black colors.

Pre-orders run from May 1 to May 17 and customers can score a free pair of Gear IconX (2018) wireless earbuds or a voucher to buy a Gear S3 Frontier at $99, or $180 off.