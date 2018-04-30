Android

Samsung selling unlocked Galaxy S9 with 128GB and 256GB storage options

Contents
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S9+ review

Verizon recently approved the use of 128GB and 256GB versions of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ on its cellular network, but we noted that it didn’t necessarily mean that Verizon or any other major US carrier would sell them to consumers.

Well, Samsung has gone and announced official availability of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in those capacities. They will be unlocked and sold from Samsung directly. The 128GB S9 will cost $769.99, the 256GB S9 gets priced at $819.99, the 128GB S9+ jumps to $889.99 and the 256GB S9+ will go for a whopping $939.99. For reference, the base model 64GB versions of each device that is sold at all US points of purchase has an MSRP of $719.99 and $839.99. All options will come in the current blue, purple and black colors.

Pre-orders run from May 1 to May 17 and customers can score a free pair of Gear IconX (2018) wireless earbuds or a voucher to buy a Gear S3 Frontier at $99, or $180 off.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
availability, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, News, Pre-Orders, retail, Samsung, storage, Unlocked, US
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.