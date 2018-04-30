Samsung needs to modernize its low to mid-end smartphones to fend off the likes of Xiaomi and Huawei sub-brand Honor, especially in the paramount markets of India and China. Unfortunately, while the Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018) are not part of the company’s traditional flagship families, they’re also hardly what we’d call affordable devices.

As for the significantly cheaper Galaxy J7 Duo, its dual rear-facing cameras are certainly in vogue right now, but the 16:9 screen is not, and neither are those thick bezels.

That’s where the Galaxy A6 and A6+ should come in before long, pairing the “Infinity Display” design of the GS9 and S9+ with a number of other trendy features, as well as truly affordable price points.

Specifically, a very trustworthy source over in Germany claims the 5.6-inch A6 will fetch anywhere between €300 and €340 on the old continent, while the A6 Plus is expected to set Europeans back no more than €400.

Rendered and rumored already multiple times to adopt an extra-wide 18.5:9 aspect ratio, the two will be set apart by the resolution of their “Infinity” screens. The plus-sized handset should sport 2220 x 1080 pixels, aka Full HD+ resolution, while the “regular” Galaxy A6 is tipped to settle for an HD+ pixel count of 1480 x 720.

Both devices will likely offer 3 and 4GB RAM options paired with 32 and 64GB internal storage respectively, differing in the processing power department, as the A6 is reportedly packing an Exynos 7870 SoC, whereas the A6 Plus features a Snapdragon 450 chipset.

Of course, the most significant difference is the number of rear-facing cameras, with two on the A6+, and only one on the A6. We’re talking a primary 16MP shooter, joined by a secondary 5MP sensor at the back of the A6 Plus, while your selfie needs are handled by a 24MP front-facing camera on the 6-incher, and a 16MP snapper on the smaller phone.

Last but not least, the Galaxy A6+ obviously stands out with a beefier 3500mAh battery, compared to the A6’s 3000mAh cell. Expected out by the end of May, the two will share rear-mounted fingerprint readers, basic Bixby assistance (no voice support), headphone jacks, and Android 8.1 software.