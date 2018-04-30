Renowned Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo leaves KGI Securities

In a bit of place-trading news, it is now reported by the China Times that longtime Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo has departed from Taiwanese investing firm KGI Securities.

Kuo has spent the past six years at the company dishing out research notes as media passed details along of future Apple devices ranging from iPads to MacBooks to iPhones. He’s been working in his current technological range since his tenures at Digitimes and Concord, both also being Taiwan companies.

He has, however, reportedly been looking at employment opportunities in other industries such as automobiles and financial tech in larger markets such as mainland China. There has been a drifting trend for highly-qualified Taiwanese to land in China for competitive positions and pay.

Apple has also been cracking down on information leaks from employees and supply chain sources to analysts and the media. In a recently leaked internal memo, the company announced that it had 12 leakers arrested in 2017.

Well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster left Piper Jaffray late in 2016 to manage capital at Loup Ventures.