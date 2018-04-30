Android

OnePlus 6 pricing reportedly ‘finalized’ at around $555 and up in India

OnePlus head honchos and the Chinese company’s various social media channels have certainly not shied away lately from revealing substantial, factual information about a phone that’s still a good few weeks away.

But one thing we’re unlikely to learn from an official source in advance of May 16 is recommended OnePlus 6 pricing, rumored to rise as high as $749 last month, and then tipped to start in the $520 – $585 range in India.

Word around the water cooler is the final numbers for the world’s second-largest smartphone market have been decided, and yes, a 64GB OP6 will apparently be significantly costlier than a 5T with the same amount of internal storage space on deck.

Namely, you should be prepared to spend at least 36,999 rupees on the water-resistant, Super Slo Mo-capable, Snapdragon 845-powered iPhone X copycat, equating to around $555. We’re probably talking a 6GB RAM configuration, with a similar OnePlus 5T model available back in the day for Rs. 32,999 ($495 or so).

Meanwhile, a OnePlus 6 offering 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, as well as the same presumed 6 gigs of memory, is expected to fetch Rs. 39,999 ($599), up from the 37,999 rupees once charged for a 128/8GB OP5T.

Rumor has it there will also be a OnePlus 6 SKU equipped with 8GB RAM, as well as a whopping 256GB internal storage, which could set you back north of $700. But it’s important to remember this is all gossip.

Source
True-tech
Adrian Diaconescu
