Android

OnePlus 6 pricing changes, BlackBerry KEYtwo design & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumored price points of the OnePlus 6, and how this might not be so bad. Then we talk about the rumored BlackBerry KEYtwo and its possible designed that just got leaked. The LG G7 ThinQ follows as we hear that it’ll bring amazing speakers, or at least one. Those of you waiting for a low-cost MacBook Air will apparently have to wait longer. We end today’s show talking about the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint all in favor of 5G.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Sprint joining the New T-Mobile with a priority on 5G
BlackBerry KEY2 design, specs and features are pretty much confirmed now
You may have to wait until Q3 for that new low-cost MacBook Air with 13-inch Retina display
Crank up the Boombox Speaker on the LG G7 ThinQ
OnePlus 6 pricing reportedly ‘finalized’ at around $555 and up in India

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!