Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumored price points of the OnePlus 6, and how this might not be so bad. Then we talk about the rumored BlackBerry KEYtwo and its possible designed that just got leaked. The LG G7 ThinQ follows as we hear that it’ll bring amazing speakers, or at least one. Those of you waiting for a low-cost MacBook Air will apparently have to wait longer. We end today’s show talking about the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint all in favor of 5G.

– Sprint joining the New T-Mobile with a priority on 5G

– BlackBerry KEY2 design, specs and features are pretty much confirmed now

– You may have to wait until Q3 for that new low-cost MacBook Air with 13-inch Retina display

– Crank up the Boombox Speaker on the LG G7 ThinQ

– OnePlus 6 pricing reportedly ‘finalized’ at around $555 and up in India