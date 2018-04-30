Android

Nokia N revival teaser features Nokia N8

HMD Global has made its biggest splash in China to regrow the Nokia phone brand. It’s done so with new Android phones and a distinctive style. But it has also teased the return of the Nokia ‘X‘ series across the country.

And again, we find another teaser, though this one is on the Nokia smartphones Weibo account, showing off the iconic Nokia N8 — specifically, one in pink. It was 13 years to the day on April 27 that the ‘N’ series was launched with its first trio of devices. Now and for the next couple of days, Nokia is hosting a “box” for curious fans to see at its outlet in the Sanlitun district of Beijing.

All this has people wondering: what’s coming up? The event runs through May 2, so we may soon find out yet.

