Bargain-hunting iFans were probably disappointed to see that long-rumored new affordable iPad starting at the same price point as last year’s 9.7-inch model. Meanwhile, the low-cost but high-res next-gen MacBook that many tipsters expected to see daylight last month skipped Apple’s education-focused event, and according to the latest gossip, the 13-inch laptop will not be unveiled at WWDC either.

The 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference is slated to begin on June 4, but “supply chain sources” tell Digitimes volume production of the new “budget-type” MacBook Air has been deferred to the “second half of the year.”

Apple’s original release schedule reportedly included a Q2 mass-manufacturing start, with shipments now likely to begin sometime in the third quarter, i.e. between July and September.

It’s unclear exactly what might have caused the change of plans, with unnamed “supply chain partners” suspecting “problems with some key components such as processors”, while “some industry observers” believe the Cupertino-based company is simply “adjusting its marketing strategies in accordance with different market conditions.”

Whatever the reason behind the rumored postponement, the revised 13-inch MacBook Air is still tipped at a starting price between $799 and $899, with a “Retina” screen in tow, as well as Intel’s “latest notebook processor.” Its main goal will be to recover some of the ground lost to Google’s increasingly popular inexpensive Chromebooks, especially in the classroom.