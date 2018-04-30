LG tries currying favor with self-employed at WeWork offices

LG is promoting its gram series of ultralight laptops with a new branding initiative in partnership with office-sharing company WeWork and online lessons repository Skillshare.

Members of New York and Los Angeles branches of WeWork will now be able to take advantage of the LG gram Lounge and engage in Skillshare classes for five trade skills free of charge. There will also be monthly events featuring experienced mentors at these locations. Users will also get discounts for an LG gram computer.

WeWork Times Square will run the LG gram Lounge from April 4 to July 31 while WeWork Manhattan Beach launches the lounge on June 1 and will run it through September 30. The lounge is open Mondays through Fridays from 10am to 2pm.

LG launched its most recent refreshes of the gram computer with 8th-generation Intel chipsets at CES 2018.