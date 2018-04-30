It’s no big secret that the global smartphone market has hit a saturation point, as first-time users are harder and harder to come by and replacement cycles continue to expand due primarily to the industry’s lack of true innovation over the past few years.

On the bright side, market-leading vendors Samsung and Apple can certainly be happy about rising average selling prices, although the latest wave of super-premium flagships is perhaps not as successful as initially anticipated.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ seem to be roughly as popular as their predecessors and less so than the S7/S7 Edge duo back in 2016, while the iPhone X may have gotten off to the flying start expected by so many analysts, losing however an incredible amount of traction unbelievably fast.

Unsurprisingly, things are not looking great for Apple and Samsung’s current hero devices in South Korea, according to fresh industry data, with regional Galaxy S9/S9+ sales estimated at a little over 700,000 units for the first two months in stores, while iPhone X numbers reached 475,000 units after a full four months of local availability.

Of the 707,000 S9s sold since March 2 in Samsung’s homeland, 476,000 units were moved last month, with only 231,000 more purchased by customers of the country’s top three carriers in April.

That’s a pretty staggering decline in demand, especially thinking back to the almost 1 million unit sales posted by the Galaxy S8 and S8+ during their first 60 days or so on the domestic market.

The iPhone X similarly saw its regional popularity enter a free-fall trajectory after selling 139 and 163k units in November and December respectively, with only 103,000 and 70,000 extra units sold in the months of January and February of this year. Of course, South Korea is not exactly a pivotal market for Apple.