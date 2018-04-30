Facebook page leaks out HTC U12+ in pictures

Ten pictures of what is supposedly the HTC U12+ have surfaced on a Facebook fan page, affirming a lot of what previous renders have revealed.

HTC Taiwan News did not adorn the pictures with much comment, but it does feature two dual-camera systems front and back, a liquid surface finish, the lack of a headphone jack and minuscule speakers — one at the bottom and one above the display. Screenshots of the phone booting up show that the phone does run Android — in case you doubted that it didn’t — and a rather impressive display that crams side bezels down to the edge. And while there’s a decent top bezel, notch haters can rest assured that there isn’t a notch.

You can see the full source material at the source link below this story.

Specs have not been mentioned here, though you can check this post out for more. If you’re wondering about that tall drink of water, the display reportedly spans just about 6 inches and has a resolution of 2880 x 1440.

The phone, said to be the only flagship from HTC this year, is reportedly set to launch in the early part of May and start from $850.