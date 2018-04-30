iOS

Best Buy slashes MacBook prices big time again, but hurry!

Best Buy has a 24-hour sale on today that ends at 12:59am Eastern tonight. There are plenty of discounts to be had on laptops, games, headphones, iPads, Apple Watches and other items, but nothing terribly inspiring.

However, the 12-inch MacBook with an Intel Core m3 and 256GB of storage is currently only $949.99, $350 off. Upgrade to an i5 and 512GB of storage and the price comes up to $1,099.99, but the discount is now up to $500 — and this variant is eligible for a Student Deals discount for registered college attendees to knock that total down another $50.

Finally, a 2015 model 15-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i7, 16GB of memory and 256GB of storage is also down $500 to $1,499.99 and is also good for a Student Deals discount.

