Xiaomi wants to ship 100 million smartphones in 2018

Xiaomi has growth on its mind, especially with an IPO on the way. And yet, it still wants to retain tight profit margins and keep prices low. In any case, the way to go is up with smartphone sales.

The company had wanted to notch 90 million unit shipments last year, but got 70 million. Now, Digitimes is reporting that supply chain insiders are looking at the Chinese brand moving 100 million units this year. The sources say that with fresh capital from investors, the manufacturer can invest in research, development and production capacity.

Largan Precision, which makes camera glass for smartphone makers, had reportedly received a request from Xiaomi president Lin Bin for more supply in the second half of this year. TSMC is also expecting more orders from Xiaomi through Qualcomm for Snapdragon chipsets and Xiaomi itself in bringing a small number of the company’s own Surge S2 SoC design. Furthermore, Xiaomi and Foxconn have also come together for a circuit board lamination factory in India, where Xiaomi has topped Samsung as the most purchased smartphone brand.

The company wants to enter into the United States market within the next year where its biggest competitor, Huawei, is at some risk of major consequences from a government investigation that could affect its business.