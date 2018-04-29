LG Watch Timepiece will have physical watchface above display

LG will follow on from its two Android Wear watches from last year with the first device released under the Wear OS banner that’s rumored to be announced Monday.

Android Headlines now reports that the LG Watch Timepiece will feature a display as well as a mechanical watchface on top of a stainless steel body and a default 22mm silicone band. There will also be a Watch Timepiece+ with a different design, options for a silicone or metal strap and an extra cradle for users to charge their watch in two places. All new release will have elements-proofing to IP68 levels. Its 12.9mm thickness falls between the Watch Style and Watch Sport, but it’s relatively svelte surface area-wise.

In fact, the Timepiece is probably best described as an option between the Style and Sport. The clock arms are placed above a circular LCD with a diameter of 360 pixels over 1.2 inches — about as robust as the Style. Inside, we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 with 768MB of RAM — on par with the Sport — and 4GB of on-board storage. The Timepiece will only have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2, but it does have a USB-C port. NFC, GPS, and other instruments will be available. The 240mAh battery seems paltry, but a timekeeper cell will be able to keep Quartz-based time for about 4 days more.

Expect New Aurora Black and Cloud Silver finishes to be announced — no pictures have surfaced of the LG Watch Timepiece, which may go under different names in certain regions. Again, there’s a supposed announcement tomorrow, just days before the LG G7 ThinQ launch and a general launch timeframe for the V35 ThinQ, which Android Headlines has also leaked details of. Stock won’t reach stores until June and no prices told as of yet.