Crank up the Boombox Speaker on the LG G7 ThinQ

LG has spoiled another feature of its upcoming G7 ThinQ smartphone. In addition to the existence of said phone as well as its 19.5:9 Super Bright Display, we’re now learning of the company’s new Boombox Speaker — effectively usurping HTC’s BoomSound efforts from its One series.

The company says that it is utilizing the negative space in the device to act as a resonance chamber — a tenfold size advantage over previous generations — and boost typical output by up to 6 decibels when compared to other standard smartphone speakers. It’s also touted to provide twice the bass and take advantage of any solid surface it is placed on for woofer power. Much to say for the conclusion that customers will be getting much more than the typical monaural speaker of past G phones.

LG is also bringing the ‘V’ series’ Hi-Fi Quad DAC system to the G7 with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for feeding into 7.1 systems. The phone also is Master Quality Authenticated compliant to deliver “hi-res sound quality in a small file size.”

The G7 ThinQ launches on May 3 in Korea and May 2 in the West.