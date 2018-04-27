While you may find it rather hard to call Android tablets in vogue nowadays, companies as diverse as Huawei, Lenovo, Samsung, Amazon and, yes, even Xiaomi maintain a smaller or bigger focus on largely affordable iPad and Surface rivals.

As one of China’s top smartphone manufacturers, and the leader in mobile device shipments in the crucial market of India, you’d think Xiaomi has bigger fish to fry than a fourth iteration of its pretty obvious iPad clone.

But apparently, a Mi Pad 4 is very much in the pipeline, and although that name hasn’t been confirmed yet, probably calling for a revision anyway, a number of key specs seem essentially etched in stone.

Thanks to the tireless firmware code-digging efforts of the XDA-Developers Portal’s editor-in-chief, we’re fairly certain the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 will come packing a respectable Snapdragon 660 processor.

It’s worth pointing out that the Chinese OEM has done quite a bit of experimenting in the SoC department of the tablet family’s previous three generations, with the first one featuring a Tegra K1 chip back in 2014, the second opting for an Intel Atom X5, and last year’s edition integrating a mediocre MediaTek MT8176.

Unfortunately, there are no words on RAM and internal storage space this time around, although 4 and 64 gig counts respectively feel like pretty solid guesses. The battery capacity will reportedly be downgraded from 6600 to 6000mAh, possibly suggesting a sleeker, lighter design.

The LCD screen’s new 320 ppi density is largely in line with the old pixels-per-inch count, but in a bizarre twist, the Mi Pad 4 could move from a 4:3 to a 2:1 aspect ratio. The latter, also known as 18:9, is increasingly popular in smartphones, but wouldn’t make much sense employed on a larger slate.

Other “confirmed”, more reasonable specs include a 13MP rear-facing camera, 5MP selfie shooter, and Android 8.1 Oreo out the box with MIUI 9 on top.