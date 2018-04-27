The leader of smartphone shipments in the world’s single largest market has just discreetly taken the wraps off yet another iPhone X-inspired model with a notch on top of an ultra-wide 19:9 FHD+ screen.

The China-exclusive OPPO A3 looks a lot like the F7, R15 and R15 Dream Mirror Edition if you focus your attention squarely on its face, occupied in a large proportion by the aforementioned 6.2-inch display.

But the rear-mounted fingerprint reader is gone, and since we’re dealing with a budget-friendly Android 8.1 handset here, the biometric sensor doesn’t get relocated underneath the LCD panel either.

Instead, the A3 relies entirely on facial recognition technology for fast, secure and convenient device unlocking. There’s also a single 16MP rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture and a single f/2.2 8MP selfie shooter, which explains how OPPO can charge a very reasonable 2,099 yuan for this otherwise trendy and powerful mid-range phone.

That roughly equates to $330, and is enough for a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, respectable 4GB RAM, 3400mAh battery, and an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor with a bunch of integrated AI skills. We’re talking automatic beautification of self-portraits, smart scene detection, and various other machine-powered features.

Available in black, silver, pink and red, the 7.8mm thin handset also stands out with a unique diamond-inspired pattern on its shiny glass back. If nothing else, this is certainly eye-catching enough to warrant that 330 bucks equivalent.