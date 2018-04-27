HMD plans May 16 reveal in Beijing, but what’s with the Nokia X6
Nokia’s Android smartphone licensee HMD Global has officially led off from the rumor mill, announcing that it will debut a phone with a notch in its display next month. The event will be held in the Sanlitun district of Beijing on May 16.
The thing is that Weibo users have been snapping pictures of ads telling consumers to expect something related to the theme of “Nokia X” — first used on an Android phone released by Nokia under Microsoft ownership — on April 27. It’s already gone on April 28 in China.
Rumor-based renders have put a fanciful pictures of a Nokia X6 with very tiny bezels and a small notch at the top of the display. It supposedly has either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or a MediaTek Helio P60 as a powerhouse and variant pricing between $250 and $300.
Well, it looks like the real thing has gentler corners, a stubbier notch and just a bit more of a bottom bezel.