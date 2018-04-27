iOS

Net neutrality isn’t exactly dead yet… | #PNWeekly 302

The Trump administration, for all its worth, has slammed its tentacles into our mobile technology conversations in several ways over the past year and change. From net neutrality to investigations into carriers and tech manufacturers, we’ve got our plates full.

Sprint and T-Mobile are coming together (again), the iPhone SE 2 has its 17 seconds of fame and Apple is getting its Shazam jinxed. All that and your letters to us on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 3:00pm Eastern on April 27 or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 302

RSS Feed

Apple Podcasts

Google Play Music

Spotify

Direct Download

Recording Date

April 27, 2018

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

 

News

Mailbag

  • $799 Macbook: Wasim looks at the prospects of a cheaper notebook
  • OPPO F7: Amiel says you don’t need a 25-megapixel selfie (The Verge opinion)

See you soon!

