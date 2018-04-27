Net neutrality isn’t exactly dead yet… | #PNWeekly 302
The Trump administration, for all its worth, has slammed its tentacles into our mobile technology conversations in several ways over the past year and change. From net neutrality to investigations into carriers and tech manufacturers, we’ve got our plates full.
Sprint and T-Mobile are coming together (again), the iPhone SE 2 has its 17 seconds of fame and Apple is getting its Shazam jinxed. All that and your letters to us on the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 3:00pm Eastern on April 27 or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!
Pocketnow Weekly 302
Direct Download
Recording Date
April 27, 2018
Hosts
News
- Huawei: Department of Justice looking at sanction violations
- Moto G: 70 million sales so far, will G6 help get it to 100 million?
- iPhone SE 2: Here’s an interesting video for you…
- Sprint and T-Mobile: Not again… yes, again…
- Xiaomi: The 5 percent limit
- Apple and Shazam: EU’s antitrust doubts
- Net neutrality: Is it dead? Is it dead now? Is it dead yet?
- Windows 10 Mobile: Premature depletion
Mailbag
- $799 Macbook: Wasim looks at the prospects of a cheaper notebook
- OPPO F7: Amiel says you don’t need a 25-megapixel selfie (The Verge opinion)
•
See you soon!