Microsoft may not be boasting about any Samsung-style new records in its latest financial report, but the Redmond-based computer software and hardware specialist also enjoyed a tremendous year-opening quarter across the board.

Technically, the three months ended March 31 are filed as the third quarter of the company’s fiscal year 2018, generating a solid 16 percent increase in revenue compared to the same period of 2017, to a whopping $26.8 billion now.

Microsoft posted big year-on-year gains as far as its three other key performance indicators are concerned too, with operating income, net income and diluted earnings per share up 23, 35 and 36 percent respectively, to $8.3 billion, $7.4 billion and $0.95.

While cloud services led the pack in terms of revenue growth once again, with Azure earnings alone jumping a mind-blowing 93 percent, Surface-branded consumer hardware returned to some surprisingly strong numbers after a couple of weaker quarters.

Surface revenue increased no less than 32 percent, playing a key role in a 13 percent divisional hike for the “More Personal Computing” business, to a $9.9 billion grand total which actually eclipsed both the Productivity and Business Processes and Intelligent Cloud departments’ scores.

Apparently, the Surface Book 2 got off to a flying start at the box office, while the 2017-refreshed Surface Pro and June-released Surface Laptop maintained their mass appeal with various minor lineup expansions.

Speaking of expansions, Microsoft may have hinted at new models for commercial launches in the next quarter in its earnings conference call, and indeed, both the Surface Pro and Laptop seem due for upgrades by the end of June.

In other news, Microsoft must be proud about the latest results of its Office consumer products, Xbox software and services and yes, even, LinkedIn, all of which reported significant revenue increase between January and March 2018. Windows OEM earnings were also on the rise, but only by 4 percent.