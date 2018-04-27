Android

LG G7 taller and brighter teaser, Galaxy S9 Active rumors & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the LG G7 ThinQ, how it might get a taller and brighter display. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9 Active and its possible specs. Apple follows as we hear that the company is negotiating with Samsung for cheaper OLED displays for the next iPhones. OnePlus is next as the company is apparently set for a date to launch the OnePlus 6 in China on May 17. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the Google Home products for a limited time.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Google Home gets BOGO discounts in the US and Canada
It’s official, the OnePlus 6 will be unveiled in China on May 17
Samsung Galaxy S9 Active unsurprisingly tipped to feature large battery, single rear camera
Apple bargaining Samsung on OLED displays for iPhones
Super Bright Display on LG G7 ThinQ goes even taller

