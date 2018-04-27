LG G6 is finally ready to get Oreo update… in Korea, V20 and G5 to follow suit… someday
If you thought Samsung was slow to update its 2017 flagship phones to the newest Android flavor, you may want to remember the LG G6 saw daylight around the same time as the Galaxy S8 and S8+ last year.
It’s only today that the mobile industry’s second largest chaebol has an actual Oreo release date for its hero device from 2017’s first half, and alas, it strictly applies to the company’s native land.
But hey, at least the G6 is set to receive over-the-air Android 8.0 goodies in Korea before the G7 ThinQ launches internationally. Specifically, starting April 30, while the new AI-centric mobile powerhouse has a New York announcement scheduled for May 2.
Of course, LG is well on track to meet its self-imposed H1 deadline for the G6’s European update, while stateside, there are still a couple of V30 “booboos” that need to be fixed first.
Eventually, the 2016-released LG V20 and G5 should also leave Nougat behind, with a newly inaugurated Software Upgrade Center meant to accelerate the pace of these major OS makeovers.
Unfortunately, Google Translate is not of much help when it comes to understanding the part about AI functionality rolling out to the G6 included in LG’s latest newsroom article. Borrowed from the V30S ThinQ, “sympathetic” artificial intelligence capabilities are either coming to the LG G6 now or further down the line.
In any case, you have plenty of Oreo-specific improvements and add-ons to look forward to, from Picture-in-Picture support to audio quality, overall speed, battery life and security optimizations.