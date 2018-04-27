K-pop group BTS now tipping off LG G7 ThinQ features

Seven-member pop music group BTS lights up the hearts and minds, the ears and eyes of fans all across the world. In South Korea, LG is hoping to use that magic to boost the profile of its upcoming G7 ThinQ smartphone.

In an introductory video, the group says that it’s the first of what they expect to be multiple collaborations with the chaebol and are looking to show off seven of the coolest features of the LG G7 ThinQ. The phone is set to debut on May 3 in Korea and May 2 in Western time zones.

The group even ends the video by fully appropriating the “ThinQ” brand to say “thank you,” perhaps taking the edge off of tongue-in-cheek inferences by tech media cynics. Yes, Pocketnow counted.