iPhone X 2018 lineup details, Snap Spectacles 2 & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors that the iPhone X 2018 lineup will get conservative about the names. Then we talk about the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition that just got teased. Then we talk about how many Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ units have been sold lately, and how this compares to the iPhone X. Then we focus on the HTC U12 and how it might be right around the corner for Verizon. We end today’s show talking about the brand new Snap Spectacles.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Snap tries again with slightly costlier, slimmer, water-resistant Spectacles
Verizon certification suggests HTC U12 is right around the corner with ‘frame less’ display
8 million Galaxy S9 and S9+ shipments estimated for launch month, 14m iPhone X units during Q1
Official teaser video gives us a glimpse of the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition
Apple is reportedly considering ‘simpler’ 2018 iPhone names

