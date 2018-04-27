Official Android Oreo update with EMUI 8.0 on top will start for US Honor 7X on April 30
The Honor 7X might just be the absolute best affordable smartphone you can (officially) purchase in the US right now, either from Amazon or the Huawei sub-brand’s regional e-store. And we’re not saying that because a handful of units were available in exchange for $1 a pop a few weeks back.
Even if you get this modern “FullView” 2:1 mid-ranger at its everyday price of $199.99, you’re making a heck of a deal, which is about to become even sweeter.
Not that you needed an extra incentive to buy this budget-friendly bad boy, but that long-promised Android Oreo update, which US customers were invited to beta test early last month, is ready to roll out to the masses.
Said Honor 7X-owning “masses” stateside are looking at a major OS promotion to version 8.0 with EMUI 8.0 optimizations and add-ons on top. That’s set to include (hopefully) stable performance and security enhancements, picture-in-picture support (for a few compatible apps), background limits, Autofill functionality, smart text selection, a fully redesigned emoji set, and yes, facial recognition as well.
We’re talking merely the ability to swiftly and conveniently unlock the device by scanning your face, and not authorizing payments or enabling other advanced use cases. But again, this is a $200 phone you’re dealing with here. And it already does a lot of neat stuff while looking quite “premium.”
According to the official Honor USA Twitter account, the Android Oreo 8.0 and EMUI 8.0 update is coming to a 7X near you “starting April 30th.”