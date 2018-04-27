Essential Phone now shipping direct to Canada, Japan, Europe

Essential is now shipping the Essential Phone and applicable accessories direct to five new countries outside of the United States: Canada, Japan, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Previously, the company only shipped purchases made on its site to United States addresses.

In addition to spreading the Essential Phone across US-based retailers, including Amazon, the PH-1 was also available in Canada, but only through carrier Telus.

Carts checked out from Essential.com will be paid for in United States Dollars, so keep in mind any conversion fees you’ll need to pay as well as standard international shipping, which runs from about $17 for a shipment to Yokohama.