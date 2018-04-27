Android

3 weeks out, Huawei P20 Pro is the company’s hottest flagship in Western Europe

Huawei P20 Pro review

The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launched in Western Europe on April 6. Guess which one has now dominated in sales?

Well, if you’ve read the title of the post, you’ll know that the company has announced that the P20 Pro is already its best-selling flagship of the P20 Series in the United Kingdom, Germany and France. Orders have rocketed up 316 percent over sales of last year’s P10 Plus.

Android Central reports that Google Trends analysis shows searches for the Huawei P20 series have also been spiking in Spain, Italy and Germany.

Huawei expects the series to ship 20 million units in the next year.

Via
Android Central
Posted In
Android, Phones
