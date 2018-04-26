Sprint Unlimited 55+ plan supposedly in the works to compete against T-Mobile

T-Mobile has a specific service plan for its older customers, plenty eligible for Social Security. But soon, T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+ may get a run for its money with a new plan from would-be merger partner Sprint.

Android Police now reports from its sources that the company is also cooking up an “Unlimited 55+” plan that offers much of the same benefits as its main Unlimited plan — typical data as well as talk and text — with reduced streaming amenities at a lower price. Video streams will be capped at 480p, music at 500kbps, gaming at 5Mbps and mobile hotspot at up to 3G speeds. There’s also a complimentary 100MB allotment for Global Roaming at 2G speeds should users head outside of the United States for a bit.

This suite compares well with T-Mobile’s 55+ plan — which you can learn more about through the “Via” link below this story — though roaming data allotments for Canada and Mexico travelers is much more generous at 5GB per cycle and unlimited 2G data elsewhere. It’s the price point that will make all the difference, though, and it seems Sprint is going for a fixed price of $60 per month for either one or two lines. It falls right in the middle of T-Mobile’s $50 and $70 rates one and two lines, respectively.

More competition, however, is better than no competition and it’s quite conspicuous that we haven’t seen attempts outside of lifeline operations from AT&T and Verizon to cater to seniors at all.