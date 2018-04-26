Other OS

Sprint and T-Mobile nearing deal again, potential announcement in days

SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom are once again discussing how much control each company would have over a combined entity of their US carrier subsidiaries Sprint and T-Mobile.

Reuters reports from its sources that both sides are making quick progress in their third merger attempt in over four years. The main obstacle at this point is apportioning voting rights to each firm, but each hope to sort the figures out in time to announce it as early as next week.

The deal could fall apart, just as the other two have. In 2014, mounting regulatory tests killed a combination prospect. Just last November, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son was reportedly hesitant about giving so much control away of one of its foreign assets. This time around, there’s concern that the Department of Justice may look down on a merger since it is also investigating AT&T and Verizon for colluding against anti-locking standards for eSIM.

