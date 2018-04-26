Just because we now know exactly when and where the highly anticipated OnePlus 6 is scheduled to launch, that doesn’t mean the buzz-building activities are over. Far from it, in fact, as we’re pretty sure the ambitious Chinese OEM would like it if the phone continued to generate hype all through the next three weeks or so.

That’s not going to be easy, since we already know so much about the Snapdragon 845-powered, water-resistant and glass-backed flagship device. But at least in India, OnePlus has a major partner it can count on for some solid cross-promotion.

In collaboration with Marvel Studios, the smartphone manufacturer is giving away a whopping 6000 tickets to opening-weekend “Avengers: Infinity War” screenings as we speak.

Then, on May 17, just as expected and recently confirmed, a OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition is slated to launch exclusively to Amazon’s regional branch. We don’t expect this to be any different from the regular OP6 version in terms of specifications and features, but a couple of things will definitely make it stand out as far as design goes.

Some sort of a Marvel or Avengers logo or inscription is likely to adorn the “limited” phone’s rear cover, which will apparently feature a carbon fiber-style texture as well. That latter element is revealed in an official teaser video uploaded to OnePlus India’s YouTube channel, along with an incomplete view of the minimal-bezel display which, surprisingly enough, doesn’t try to conceal the divisive notch. If you want to hold “infinite power” in your hands, don’t forget to circle back to Amazon.in come May 17.