Long-awaited iTunes app for Windows 10 has arrived

At the launch of the Surface Laptop and its lightweight operating system Windows 10 S, Microsoft had announced that Apple would reform from its iTunes application from Win32 into a Windows 10 app for use on that platform, letting iPhone users update their devices on a Windows machine heavily targeted to collegiate students.

It has nearly been a year since that announcement was made. Since that time, development on the app had been suspended indefinitely. It was a bridge promised to a large cross-platform audience that had been left unfinished.

But now, the app has finally been placed onto the Windows Store, free of charge. No real fanfare, no big splash, just the ability to sync your Apple mobile device and listen to Beats 1 right from your Windows 10 device. It’s a welcome addition, if only an overdue one.