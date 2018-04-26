iOS

iPhone SE 2 now has a video and it has a headphone jack

Given that people were calling this funny-looking iPhone X the sequel to the iPhone SE, there should be a certain distance you should take with this next video out of China.

But first, a recent reference from artist Benjamin Geskin.

We’ve been tracking the potential of the iPhone SE 2 to feature wireless charging — ergo, a glass design that would allow for Qi, just as on the iPhone 8 and iPhone X — and are now getting some sort of affirmation with a 16-second clip from Chinese video-sharing site Miaopai, redirected to YouTube by Macotakara.

The phone shares plenty of items out of Geskin’s take. It also features a headphone jack — much unlike the 8 and X and strongly against a recent whisper from Macotakara sources. But the overall design seems like a cross between the iPhone 5S’s 4-inch display and the iPhone 4S’s glass back.

An iPhone SE 2 is supposedly being prepared for launch within the next several weeks.

