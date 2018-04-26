iOS 11.3.1 quickly fixes third-party iPhone 8 display issue
Until the twelfth edition of the world’s second most popular mobile OS is formally unveiled in June and likely publicly released in September, iPhone users with devices newer than the 5 and 5C need to continue making the iOS 11 compromise.
This has been by far the platform’s buggiest major release in years, possibly ever, and its latest important revision brought to the table new iPhone X AR Experiences and Animoji characters, in-depth battery health information, as well as one more potentially deal-breaking glitch.
But if there’s one thing we can all agree Apple excels at is devising and dispatching rapid fixes for all sorts of software defects and system flaws.
It’s also probably not true that third-party iPhone displays were disabled intentionally, although the Cupertino-based tech giant still doesn’t like it when you try to repair one of its products at an “unauthorized” service provider.
In any case, the iOS 11.3.1 update, rolling out now over-the-air to all eligible iPhones and iPads, aims (and reportedly succeeds) in addressing “an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone 8 devices because they were serviced with non-genuine replacement displays.”
Let’s just hope it’s not too late for yet another class action lawsuit to be avoided. Oh, and by the way, while Apple no longer bans “non-genuine replacement” display procedures and other similar actions (because that would be against the law), you’re still reminded “certified screen repairs are performed by trusted experts who use genuine Apple parts”, thus reducing the risk of compromising “visual quality” and failing to “work correctly.”