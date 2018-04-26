Android

In South Korea, Galaxy Note FE also gets Android Oreo, too

The Galaxy Note 7 still exists. It just has a smaller battery and a different name. And it’s also still getting software updates.

SamMobile reports that the Galaxy Note FE (Fan Edition) is getting the Android Oreo update from today. The OTA, now going out to LG U+ and SKT units in South Korea, features the April security patch. It’s not clear what the status is for other regions such as Malaysia.

Samsung has been working through Oreo updates for last year’s devices with some difficulty, even to the point of stopping some roll-outs. How it will handle the big devices from the year before can’t be determined from just one model, but considering the convoluted and tough roots of the Note FE, this should be a good sign.

