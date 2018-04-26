We don’t talk much about Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup, because Android tablets in general are not particularly successful nowadays, but when one (or several) of these affordable slates does pop up on our radar, you can bet that’s due to a game-changing software update or irresistible deal.

Today and only today, it’s the latter that brings the Fire HD 10 into the spotlight, with an even deeper price cut than last month. You can save a cool $50 for the next few hours, no matter what version of the 10-incher you’re interested in, and if that doesn’t sound substantial, it’s probably because you don’t know this bad boy’s MSRP starts at $149.99.

Okay, perhaps “bad boy” is a bit of a stretch, with a relatively modest quad-core MediaTek MT8173 processor and 2GB RAM under the not-so-premium hood of the 2017-released Amazon Fire HD 10.

But let’s be real, that large Full HD screen, generous 32GB internal storage space, up to 10 hours of battery life, dual stereo speakers and hands-free Alexa assistance are not something you typically expect to get in exchange for a measly $99.99.

You’ll need to make do with “special offers”, aka sponsored screensavers, at that crazy low price, or pay an extra 15 bucks and never worry about being bothered by ads. The 64GB model currently fetches $139.99 after its own $50 markdown with special offers, or $154.99, down from $204.99, without any strings attached whatsoever.