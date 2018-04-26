A couple more LG G7 ThinQ leaks show black color, notch settings

It’s now five calendar days to go before the LG G7 ThinQ is officially introduced to the market, set to return “positive results” on the bottom line. But that’s not before we get a couple more premature revelations, if only minor ones.

For one, leaks reporter Evan Blass has updated his prior tweet showcasing all sides of the G7 with a new picture showing simple front-and-back profiles of a dark-colored variant, calling it “black.”

We suspect LG has a different name for the color, especially as we see a bit of cool tone creeping in, but semantics aside, it’s another relatively safe color to look forward to.

Also in the news is the notch on the LG G7 and how the software interface can adjust to it. Well, we have specifics from Chinese analyst “Ice Universe” on Weibo with a quick snapshot of a settings page on the device. Indeed, the user can choose to hide the notch with a full black bar at the top of the device.

But that bar can also be set to different colors — just to remove the point of the bar itself — that can show up on the home screen and LG’s first-party apps. However, in any app, the black bar can be set to be flat or tapered like the curved corners of the display.