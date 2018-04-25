Xiaomi only joined the 2:1 smartphone screen aspect ratio movement last fall by expanding the real estate of the ultra-high-end Mi MIX 2, and in addition to unveiling another “full screen” flagship, the Chinese OEM has already flooded the market with a bunch of extra-wide, thin-bezeled mid-rangers.

The latest such device doesn’t look all that different from the Redmi Note 5 Pro, but although it’s exclusive to Xiaomi’s homeland for the time being, we have every reason to expect a relatively noisy international expansion before long.

Christened the Xiaomi Mi 6X in China, this budget-friendly bad boy is likely to make its way to key Western territories under the Mi A2 name, following the Mi A1 in Google’s “pure” Android One club.

That 5.99-inch 2:1 Full HD+ LCD panel is hardly the highlight of the Mi 6X spec sheet, with two impressive 12 and 20MP cameras mounted on the handset’s back, and another 20MP shooter in charge of selfie action.

Artificial intelligence will help you optimize your snapshots even after capturing them, with a Snapdragon 660 processor featuring a dedicated AI Engine aimed at delivering “exceptional portrait photos”, among others.

Other more than respectable specs include USB Type-C connectivity, a 3010 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support, up to 6GB RAM, both fingerprint and facial recognition technology, and a perfectly symmetrical full metal design with a razor-thin 7.6mm profile.

Unfortunately, the headphone jack is absent, but other than that, the Xiaomi Mi 6X offers a truly flawless set of capabilities for the CNY 1,599 starting price. That equates to around $250, which is enough to get you 4 gigs of memory and 64 of internal storage space. A 6/64GB configuration fetches 1,799 yuan ($285), while the same RAM count combined with twice the local digital hoarding room will set you back CNY 1,999, or $315.