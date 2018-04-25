Android

Samsung Galaxy S9 Active unsurprisingly tipped to feature large battery, single rear camera

It’s been a while since Samsung last released a diminutive version of a Galaxy S-series flagship, and what initially looked like a China-specific 5.8-inch S9 with a flat screen and dual rear-facing cameras may end up as a jumbo-sized Galaxy A8 Star.

But there still might be a derivation of the popular new hero devices in the pipeline. If history is any indication, the SM-G893 should see daylight stateside sometime in the summer, primarily targeting AT&T subscribers, and possibly expanding to other carriers shortly after launch.

No prizes for guessing the official branding of this 4000 mAh battery-packing 5.8-incher, following in the footsteps of the SM-G892, aka Galaxy S8 Active, and SM-G891, known to customers as the AT&T-exclusive S7 Active.

If a plausible but impossible to verify spec sheet leaked earlier today is to be trusted, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S9 Active will feature a 2960 x 1440 display, Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, single 12MP rear camera, and single 8MP selfie shooter in addition to the aforementioned beefed-up cell.

If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because the S9 Active is expected to borrow heavily from the “regular” GS9, just like the S8 Active and S7 Active strongly resembled their non-rugged cousins.

Basically, if you fancy a Galaxy S9 with minimal curves, some added bulk and muscle, as well as 1000 extra mAh juice, keep waiting a few more months. And yes, the Galaxy S9 Active should employ the same Dual Aperture tricks as the S9 to maximize the single rear shooter performance in all lighting conditions.

