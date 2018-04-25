Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) follows A5 (2017) and A3 (2017) on the Oreo bandwagon
If you didn’t find it bizarre enough that Samsung began the official Oreo rollout for the mid-range Galaxy A5 (2017) and A3 (2017) before updating the high-end GS7 and S7 Edge to the latest Android flavor, the time has now come for the A7 (2017) to join the 8.0 party.
While the 5.7-incher is not very different from the 5.2-inch A5 (2017), with the same Exynos 7880 processor and 3GB RAM under the hood, it’s certainly odd that the 4.7-inch, 720p-limited, Exynos 7870 and 2GB memory-packing A3 (2017) managed to beat the Galaxy A7 (2017) to the punch.
Then again, we’re talking about the narrowest possible head start, and besides, wide-scale rollouts are not underway for any of the three 2017 A-series devices yet, to the best of our knowledge.
The A7 (2017) reportedly got the ball rolling in Vietnam, unlike its little brothers, which both received their first taste of Android Oreo in Russia. Technically, these are not soak tests, and you shouldn’t encounter major bugs or system instabilities after leaving Nougat behind, but practically, Samsung seems to be feeling things out, probably welcoming any and all feedback, before spreading the love worldwide.
We have reason to expect similar updates for the Galaxy A7 (2017), A5 (2017) and A3 (2017) in other regions in a few weeks, weighing around 1.3GB, and including fresh security patches in addition to all your typical Android 8.0 and Samsung Experience 9.0 revisions and enhancements.