Android

Qualcomm 1Q18 earnings beat the street, but there are plenty of aches

Contents
Advertisement

Qualcomm has come out of its second fiscal quarter of 2018 better off than last year and better than what investors were expecting.

Gross earnings were marked at $5.26 billion, up 5 percent from last winter. Net income has come down by 52 percent to $363 million. Reuters reports that earnings per share excluding one-time items amounted to 80 cents, 10 cents up from market consensus.

The results themselves were negative overall: hardware sales, which make up the majority of the company’s earnings on any given quarter, were up 6 percent to nearly $3.9 billion, but licensing revenues dropped 44 percent to $1.26 billion. Most of that decline can be attributed to the ongoing legal spat between the company and Apple over the chipmaker’s alleged anti-competitive behavior. The iPhone maker has diverted business to other suppliers in the meantime and there’s no resolution in sight.

Moving ahead, the company is still waiting on Chinese regulators to approve of its $44 billion takeover of NXP Semiconductors. Qualcomm hopes to counter some of the dead weight it has to bear with cost-cutting. It forecasts current quarter revenues to range between $4.8 billion and $5.6 billion.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Reuters
Source
Qualcomm
Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
acquisition, Apple, business, China, chipsets, components, earnings, Licensing, modems, News, NXP Semiconductors, qualcomm
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.