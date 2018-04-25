Two more OnePlus 6 launch events set for May 16 in London, May 17 in Mumbai
China might be easily the largest smartphone market in the world, but one of 2018’s most highly anticipated new mobile devices is actually scheduled to see daylight in London before Beijing after all.
Three separate OnePlus 6 announcement events will introduce British, Chinese and Indian audiences to “the speed they need” on May 16 and 17, and anyone can attend these special fan gatherings in person.
Tickets for the Copper Box Arena launch in London are already available at a measly $21 a pop as part of an early bird deal ending on Friday, April 27. You’ll then have to pay $41 for each “standard” ticket, or $54 for “Plus One” entry (get it?) guaranteeing the access of two people together.
We’ll obviously be able to watch this shindig live-streamed online starting at 5 pm BST (noon EDT or 9 am PDT) on May 16, followed by a China-specific launch at 10 am local time on May 17 (10 pm EDT or 7 pm PDT, May 16), and finally, a Mumbai bash on the 17th at 3 pm IST (5 am EDT or 2 am PDT).
That’s quite a tight schedule, suggesting OnePlus 6 sales might kick off around the world shortly after these three celebrations of mobile speed. By the way, Amazon India has just revealed regional Prime members will get early access to OP6 inventory on May 21, at 12 pm. So, yeah, you’ll probably be able to purchase this Snapdragon 845 powerhouse (with a notch) by the end of next month, regardless of where you are.
Oh, and don’t forget about Mumbai event tickets, available from May 8 with vouchers, bags, caps, t-shirts and other free stuff included. Similarly, attendees of the May 16 British party are promised goodie bags worth “a lot more than the price” of their tickets.