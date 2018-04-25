OnePlus 6’s Super Slo Mo outed by company’s India website

“Live life in Super Slo Mo,” the tagline reads. “Slow down time and experience the Super Slo Mo feature of the OnePlus 6.”

For a time, OnePlus India’s website had a teaser picture for the OnePlus 6’s new slow-motion capture. MobiGyaan reports that the company took the teaser text off of its site where it was selling tickets to the device’s May 17 launch event in Mumbai. It has since been replaced with the more general line of “Feel the speed; Be among the first to experience our latest flagship and get exclusive hands-on time with the OnePlus 6.”

960fps capture has been popping up as one of the hottest new features on phones this year, though it was Sony that started the trend in 2017. We don’t know how the OnePlus 6 will stack up, but with the specs that have come out for this phone, it’s very capable of pulling this off.