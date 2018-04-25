Near-final Moto Z3 Play renders outed in leak

We’re inching closer to the summer months when we’d typically expect a flagship show from Motorola. Before we get there, we still have a bit of wait and that leaves enough room for a surprise or two.

For one, we now have what’s been termed as an official render of the mid-range Moto Z3 Play, courtesy of Android Headlines. It doesn’t look too far off from what speculative third-party renders have brought to the table: an extra-tall display, dual cameras at back and the characteristic Moto Mods connector. The lack of a fingerprint sensor at the front side and at the back could indicate some sort of integration into a side.

Curiously, prior depictions had envisioned a vastly different connector design that would theoretically support all accessories. So, what’s up with the divide there? Leaks journalist Evan Blass thinks that the company had possibly went with a new design and then subsequently dropped it for one reason or another.

(Not making any accusations here, mind you: I think it’s more likely that the design changed, but I’m curious about the backstory.) — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 22, 2018

Documents lodged with the FCC point to this device having a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, microSD expansion, and a 3,000mAh battery.