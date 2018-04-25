Android

Near-final Moto Z3 Play renders outed in leak

We’re inching closer to the summer months when we’d typically expect a flagship show from Motorola. Before we get there, we still have a bit of wait and that leaves enough room for a surprise or two.

For one, we now have what’s been termed as an official render of the mid-range Moto Z3 Play, courtesy of Android Headlines. It doesn’t look too far off from what speculative third-party renders have brought to the table: an extra-tall display, dual cameras at back and the characteristic Moto Mods connector. The lack of a fingerprint sensor at the front side and at the back could indicate some sort of integration into a side.

Curiously, prior depictions had envisioned a vastly different connector design that would theoretically support all accessories. So, what’s up with the divide there? Leaks journalist Evan Blass thinks that the company had possibly went with a new design and then subsequently dropped it for one reason or another.

Documents lodged with the FCC point to this device having a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, microSD expansion, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Via
GSMArena
Source
Android Headlines
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
accessories, aspect ratio, Design, Display, fingerprint sensor, hardware, Leaks, Lenovo, Modular, Moto Mods, Motorola, News, Rumors
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.