Android

iPhone SE 2 design changes, Samsung Galaxy X displays & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors that the iPhone SE 2 will resemble the current iPhones in a few ways. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy X and how it might bring up to three displays. Then we talk about the iPhone X and how sales have totally decayed, even if user satisfaction hasn’t. Then we go through the rumors of the LG G7 ThinkQ in some recent leaks from Evan Blass. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Samsung offers big discounts and free DeX Pad with AT&T-locked Galaxy S9 and S9+
It’s the LG G7 ThinQ leak, “redux,” by Evan Blass
Foldable Samsung smartphone design still not finalized, limited 2019 release expected
iPhone X sales rate decays, but owners are extremely happy with their purchase
Geskin: iPhone SE 2 glass back design will allow for wireless charging

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!