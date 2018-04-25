Another day, another set of (educated) guesses about Apple’s next-gen iPhone trio, widely expected to include a cheaper LCD model with a 6.1-inch screen, as well as a 5.8/6.5-inch OLED duo carrying on the dubious legacy of the original X.

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang largely focuses on the more affordable of the three 2018 iPhone variants in his latest research note, predicting an “aggressive” starting price “in the $799 range” and a massive production target of around 60 million units.

In contrast, a “modest” total of 50 million OLED iPhone X sequels could be manufactured starting sometime in August, with the smaller model forecasted to account for 28 million units, and roughly 22 mil 6.5-inchers reportedly in the pipeline.

We still have no idea how the three will be called, but apparently, the refreshed 5.8-incher is codenamed Porsche, the lone LCD version carries a Jaguar alias on the inside, while the bigger, badder and pricier device is currently known as the “Rolls-Royce.” So, no, Apple’s fourth iPhone expected out this year, the fast-approaching SE 2, may not be labeled “Jaguar” after all.

Instead, the real $799 or so Jaguar, at least according to Jun Zhang, could make use of an “array of cost-cutting measures”, including replacing the steel frame with “another material” (a cheaper metal, perhaps), and most notably, adding a “small bezel at the bottom”, aka chin, to the already imperfect notch design.

That’s right, this iPhone 8s (name TBC) could look extremely similar to all those iPhone X-inspired Android flagships, only with a single rear-facing camera in tow. And no 3D Touch capabilities.

Meanwhile, the direct 5.8-inch X follow-up is expected to keep the “significant design changes” to a minimum. Jun Zhang can’t say the same about the upcoming 6.5-inch “Rolls-Royce”, which might offer “some slightly unusual features” at a “far higher price.”

Some type of optional “iPen” support is purportedly on the table, along with dual SIM technology, vastly improved 3D sensing with reduced power consumption and “new application features”, and possibly, enhanced water resistance up to a depth of 10 meters. A stylus would definitely be the most surprising of these add-ons, but they all sound very exciting, not to mention expensive.