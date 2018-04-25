You can sign up to learn about the Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon’s Fire TV devices provide one of the quickest ways to make a fairly dumb television more smart with access to over-the-top content services. While the third-generation

But last fall AFTVnews was able to dig up a device that seemed to give more dimension to the Fire TV hardware concept: a cube, complete with dedicated remote. It also has a clearer integration with Alexa, thanks to a blue accent light on the cube itself and the Alexa Voice Remote next to it. Given that the current Fire TV device (which was leaked simultaneously with the cube, but launched last fall) streams 4K HDR content, we’re wondering if this “Fire TV Cube” is real and what it can stretch the limits on.

Well, Amazon has launched a splash page that simply asks “What is Fire TV Cube?” It encourages users to sign up and be notified of its launch. No other details have been laid out. The company told AFTVnews that “this was not an announcement, just a Webpage.”