Amazon launches Echo Dot Kids Edition with FreeTime services bundled

The newest Amazon Alexa speaker that was added to the family of devices today could be accurately characterized as the child of the group.

The Echo Dot Kids Edition, is essentially an Echo Dot, but it’s wrapped up in a bunch of new items: for starters, there’s a “kid-proof” soft-touch casing that comes in bright red, green and blue colors; then there’s a new bundle of content, services and features dubbed FreeTime Unlimited; finally, there’s also a two-year replacement warranty to boot.

Launched last year, FreeTime brings a curated set of parental controls to any Echo speaker such as time-limiting use around sleeping and homework, blocking explicit content and voice purchasing plus a full review of kids’ Alexa activities. It even sweats the small stuff by having Alexa understand when children call her out and yell “I’m bored” or get them to say “please.”

Those who pay for a FreeTime Unlimited subscription can also get over 300 audiobooks from Amazon subsidiary Audible as well as kids-oriented, ad-free radio and playlists from iHeartRadio. Kids have easy access to premium skills, alarms, games and more with Alexa and through the Amazon App Store on Fire and Android tablets.

The Echo Dot Kids Edition, which launches May 9, costs $79.99 ($30 more than the Echo Dot) and comes with a full year of FreeTime Unlimited, which usually costs $2.99 per month.